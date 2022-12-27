Six suspects arrested in Harare for armed robbery and possession of firearms and explosives

Six individuals have been arrested in Harare, Zimbabwe for their alleged involvement in a number of crimes, including armed robbery and possession of firearms and explosives.
The suspects, Simon Katize, Aldrin Nyadzayo, Edgar Chiwashira, Steven Penzura, Jacob Gwanyagwanya, and Prince Nyamhanza, also known as Muroma, were arrested one after the other after implicating each other.
They were detained and will appear in court on December 30 for bail consideration.
The suspects are alleged to have committed multiple armed robberies, including one at Velvet Gas Company and another at a residence in Rockview, Epworth.
They also reportedly possessed various stolen goods and explosives. The complainants in the cases include Gamuchirai Mapiye and Simon Madamombe.
The total value of the stolen items is approximately $660, with $300 recovered. One suspect, Modrik, is still unaccounted for.
