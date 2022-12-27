Zimbabwe’s tourism industry recovers with full hotel bookings during festive season

Tourism in Zimbabwe is on the rise, with most hotels fully booked in key destinations during the festive season, according to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).
The industry had previously been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to travel restrictions being put in place in many countries. However, ZTA has reported a significant increase in business, with occupancy rates rising significantly in the fourth quarter and a 96% increase in domestic entries into national parks on the local market.
In addition, overseas arrivals increased by 256% and there was a 130% increase in visitors from Africa. As a result, ZTA received approximately $600 million, compared to $244 million in the same period the previous year.
Godfrey Koti, the corporate affairs manager at ZTA, attributes the increase in tourism to the resumption of air travel, which is expected to contribute to a better outlook for 2023. The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has also been seeking new air deals.
In Victoria Falls, the country’s prime tourist destination, business is also good, although tourism players are concerned about an upcoming hike in park fees.
