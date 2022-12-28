Angola’s Supreme Court orders seizure of $1 billion in assets belonging to Isabel dos Santos

Angola’s Supreme Court has ordered the seizure of assets worth around $1 billion held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president of Angola, according to Portuguese news agency Lusa.
The court reportedly cited evidence of alleged embezzlement and money laundering in its decision to seize the assets, which include dos Santos’ shares in Angolan company Embalvidro, as well as 100% of shares in Cape Verde’s telecom company Unitel T+ and Unitel STP in Sao Tome e Principe.
The seizure also includes 70% of dos Santos’ shares in Mozambique’s telecom MStar and Upstar Comunicacoes. Dos Santos has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the courts in Angola are not independent.
The seizure order comes after Interpol issued a red notice for dos Santos last month, requesting her provisional arrest by global law enforcement authorities.
