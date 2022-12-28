Aston Villa reportedly considering release of Marvelous Nakamba as part of squad overhaul

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly considering releasing Marvelous Nakamba, a Zimbabwe international, as part of his plan to rebuild the team that he inherited following the dismissal of Steven Gerrard in October.
According to Birmingham Live, Nakamba, who has not made any league appearances for Villa this season, may not be part of Emery’s plans for the future.
Nakamba was an important player at the beginning of Gerrard’s tenure at the club, but he has not played much since suffering a knee injury in 2021.
Emery has indicated that there may be departures from the team either in January or at the end of the season, saying, “I am so happy with the players we have but one or two could leave.”
