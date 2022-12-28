Boksburg Gas Tanker Driver Acquitted Due to Lack of Evidence

BOKSBURG, South Africa – The case against the Boksburg gas tanker driver involved in the deadly explosion on Christmas Eve has been dropped due to a lack of evidence. The 32-year-old man, who worked for Infinite Transport, was arrested on Sunday and was set to appear in court on Wednesday. However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reviewed the case and determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case.

The explosion, which occurred when the tanker struck a low bridge, resulted in 26 deaths and left 37 people with severe burns. The accident also spread to the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital and a residential street where bystanders had gathered to watch the initial fire.

The NPA released a statement saying, “Police never presented a docket to the NPA. There is no docket in court and no suspect.”

The Boksburg community is mourning the loss of the victims and offering support to those affected by the tragedy. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

