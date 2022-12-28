Civil Servants in Zimbabwe Demand Higher Pay, Reject Ncube’s Offer

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has rejected a new request from civil servants to improve their working conditions.
The public sector workers have been calling for pay raises and demanding that they receive their pre-October 2018 salaries of around $540 in U.S. dollars.
During a recent Senate session, Midlands Senator Morgen Komichi of the MDC Alliance stated that civil servants were not being paid enough to undertake meaningful projects or even afford basic necessities such as housing and food.
Ncube responded by saying that the government has done its best to increase the salaries of civil servants and has consistently paid bonuses since 2018, with the exception of directors and higher positions, which will now be subject to performance assessments starting in January or February of next year.
The government previously announced that it was considering increasing the U.S. dollar component of civil servant salaries and reviewing their local currency component.
