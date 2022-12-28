Controversial Burial of Slain Activist Moreblessing Ali Draws Protests from Family

Moreblessing Ali, a slain activist with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is set to be buried on Wednesday at a cemetery in Mabvuku, Harare, amid ongoing disputes within the family over the decision.
Ali made headlines in June when she was gruesomely murdered in Nyatsime, outside Chitungwiza, by suspects believed to have links to the Zanu PF political party.
Her remains had been kept at Parirenyatwa Hospital, but a faction of the family reportedly seized them from the mortuary without the knowledge of her children and took them to the burial site.
Ali’s children were only informed of the burial nine hours before it was scheduled to take place.
According to family sources, some relatives, along with state agents, are behind the controversial burial proceedings, including a relative based in Mbare, Harare and another in Botswana.
Ali, who was 46, was abducted on May 24th while leaving a bar at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime. Her decomposing body was later found at a homestead belonging to the suspect’s mother at Dunnoter farm in Beatrice.
The suspect in Ali’s murder was arrested on June 16th following a three-week search and a public appeal for her return.
The Ali family’s attorney, Job Sikhala, has stated that the burial will be held once the suspected killers are prosecuted.
The murder of Moreblessing Ali has sparked outrage and grief within the community, and the handling of her burial has only added to the turmoil faced by her family and loved ones.
