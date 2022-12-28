Ramaphosa Files for Urgent Interdict to Stop Zuma’s Private Prosecution in South Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for urgent legal protection against former President Jacob Zuma and his “abuses”, according to reports.
Ramaphosa has filed an application in the Johannesburg High Court seeking an interdict to halt Zuma’s private prosecution of him.
The former President claims that Ramaphosa is an “accessory” to crimes allegedly committed by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, who are accused of breaching the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act by disclosing a medical certificate used by Zuma’s lawyers.
Ramaphosa has called for a permanent court order to declare the summonses issued by Zuma as unlawful and unconstitutional.
The NPA has confirmed that the certificate of nolle prosequi, which Zuma claims entitles him to privately prosecute the president, does not apply to Ramaphosa.
Both Downer and Maughan have also filed applications to stop the private prosecutions.
