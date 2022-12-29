Arrest Warrant Issued for Former Botswana President Ian Khama

A warrant of arrest has been issued for former President of Botswana, Ian Khama, who has been charged with 14 criminal offenses, including unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

The warrant was issued by acting regional magistrate, Mareledi Dipate, and orders Khama to be brought before the Broadhurst Magistrate Court upon sight. Khama, who has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since last year, has not appeared in court since being charged in April. His co-accused, former spy Chief Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe, and Victor Paledi, have all been present at court appearances since being charged alongside Khama.

The state has indicated that it would like to extradite Khama back to Botswana to face the criminal charges, but no progress has been made in this effort.

Khama has previously stated that he would welcome an extradition request, as it would allow him to expose what he claims are lies and fabrications by current President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his associates.

This story is ongoing and developing.

