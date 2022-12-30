Dubai International Chamber Facilitates Expansion of Zimbabwe’s Nhimbe Fresh Exports

The Dubai International Chamber (DIC), a part of Dubai Chambers, has assisted Nhimbe Fresh Exports, a leading vegetable and fruit exporter in Zimbabwe, in expanding its operations.

Nhimbe is known for exporting blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and peas to the US and Europe, and has recently started exporting strawberries to Dubai.

With the help of DIC, the company is increasing its production in order to increase the visibility of its products in the Dubai market, as well as leveraging Dubai’s strategic location to expand to the Far East market.

DIC has supported Nhimbe by connecting them with potential partners and stakeholders, and by providing logistics and funding partners to help the company access new markets and scale its operations.

The expansion of Nhimbe’s business aligns with Dubai’s goal of increasing foreign trade from Dhs1.4 trillion to Dhs2 trillion between 2021 and 2026. In addition to supporting local businesses, DIC also attracts and facilitates foreign direct investment from key markets to Dubai.

