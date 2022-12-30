Omega Sipani Hungwe appointed to ZANU PF Politburo as Committee member by President Mnangagwa

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Omega Sipani Hungwe as a Committee member of the Politburo.

This announcement was omitted in the statement released on December 23, 2022, which listed the appointments made by Mnangagwa, the First Secretary of the party. Last week, Mnangagwa announced the appointments to the Politburo, including the appointment of First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as the Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality.

Hungwe is a Member of Parliament for Harare East and was among the ZANU PF members censured in November 2017 for allegedly working with Mnangagwa, who had been fired from the Party and Government by then-President Robert Mugabe. Hungwe was also on the list of those slated for dismissal from the Party.

