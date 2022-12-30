Trial of CCC Deputy Chairman Job Sikhala deferred to January 3

The trial of Job Sikhala, deputy chairman of the Coalition for Citizens Change (CCC), has been rescheduled for January 3.
Sikhala appeared in the Harare Magistrate Court yesterday, facing charges of obstructing police investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime in June.
The charges against Sikhala relate to the alleged recording and posting of a video on social media with the intention of hindering the police investigation. This trial is separate from the one in which Sikhala is accused of inciting violence in the Nyatsime area following Ali’s death.
more recommended stories
-
Omega Sipani Hungwe appointed to ZANU PF Politburo as Committee member by President Mnangagwa
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert.
-
Two bouncers arrested and charged with attempted murder after attacking patrons at Harare nightclub
On Unity Day, two bouncers at.
-
Controversial Burial of Slain Activist Moreblessing Ali Draws Protests from Family
Moreblessing Ali, a slain activist with.
-
US removes 17 individuals from sanctions list, Chinamasa speaks out against inclusion of 13-year-old daughter
The United States recently announced sanctions.
-
Jonathan Moyo questions Robert Chapman’s campaign for presidency in Zimbabwe
Exiled Zimbabwean politician Jonathan Moyo has.
-
Zimbabwe Parliament May Be Recalled as President Mnangagwa Receives Delimitation Report Ahead of 2023 Elections
President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a day.
-
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Zimbabwean national in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA
Lincoln, Nebraska authorities have arrested a.
-
20,000 Immigrants Cross from South Africa into Zimbabwe at Beitbridge Border Post
In the last 24 hours, more.