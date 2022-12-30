Trial of CCC Deputy Chairman Job Sikhala deferred to January 3

The trial of Job Sikhala, deputy chairman of the Coalition for Citizens Change (CCC), has been rescheduled for January 3.

Sikhala appeared in the Harare Magistrate Court yesterday, facing charges of obstructing police investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime in June.

The charges against Sikhala relate to the alleged recording and posting of a video on social media with the intention of hindering the police investigation. This trial is separate from the one in which Sikhala is accused of inciting violence in the Nyatsime area following Ali’s death.

