ZANU PF Youth Leader Seriously Injured in Christmas Day Vehicle Accident

On Christmas Day, a vehicle belonging to the ZANU PF party in Matebeleland North was involved in a serious accident on the Binga-Cross Dete road. Lundy Sinzeka, the party’s youth provincial chairperson, was seriously injured in the crash, along with four other passengers.
According to police reports, Sinzeka lost control of the vehicle after failing to properly navigate a curve near Manjolo business center. Tragically, one passenger died at the scene, and Sinzeka and three other relatives were hospitalized in Binga district. Two other passengers were transferred to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo due to the severity of their injuries.
It is believed that Sinzeka may have been speeding at the time of the accident, and investigations are currently underway. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy. We urge all drivers to prioritize safety and to follow the rules of the road at all times.
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe’s Tourism Authority Optimistic about Achieving $5 Billion Industry by 2025
Tourism receipts in Zimbabwe reached approximately.
-
Six Murders in Midlands Province Within Eight Days
In the Midlands province, there have.
-
Zimbabwe’s Ban on Raw Lithium Exports a Step Towards Value Addition and Job Creation
Zimbabwe’s recent decision to prohibit the.
-
Civil Servants in Zimbabwe Demand Higher Pay, Reject Ncube’s Offer
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has rejected.
-
Zimbabweans in South Africa face uncertain future as Exemption Permit expiration approaches
With just six months left before.
-
Zimbabwe’s financial inclusion rate increases to 46% according to RBZ survey
According to a survey conducted by.
-
92 killed in holiday road traffic accidents in Zimbabwe
Tragedy struck on the roads of.
-
Bulawayo Mayor Urges Residents to Fulfill Financial Obligations
Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni has called.