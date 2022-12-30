Zimbabwe Remains Strong Despite Sanctions, Chiwenga Assures Citizens

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga reassured citizens of Zimbabwe that the country will not collapse or perish despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. He stated that those who wish for the “God-given” country to fail will be punished threefold.

Chiwenga expressed hope for the future, stating that the nation will use its natural resources such as lithium to prosper and rebuild. He also mentioned efforts to re-engage with “hostile regimes” that have imposed the illegal sanctions.

Andrew Wutawunashe, leader of the Family of God (FOG) organization, called for the removal of the sanctions, claiming they are causing unemployment and poverty in the country.

The event was attended by Provincial Affairs ministers and representatives from various church denominations.

