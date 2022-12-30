Zimbabwe Remains Strong Despite Sanctions, Chiwenga Assures Citizens

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga reassured citizens of Zimbabwe that the country will not collapse or perish despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. He stated that those who wish for the “God-given” country to fail will be punished threefold.
Chiwenga expressed hope for the future, stating that the nation will use its natural resources such as lithium to prosper and rebuild. He also mentioned efforts to re-engage with “hostile regimes” that have imposed the illegal sanctions.
Andrew Wutawunashe, leader of the Family of God (FOG) organization, called for the removal of the sanctions, claiming they are causing unemployment and poverty in the country.
The event was attended by Provincial Affairs ministers and representatives from various church denominations.
more recommended stories
-
ZANU PF Youth Leader Seriously Injured in Christmas Day Vehicle Accident
On Christmas Day, a vehicle belonging.
-
Zimbabwe’s Tourism Authority Optimistic about Achieving $5 Billion Industry by 2025
Tourism receipts in Zimbabwe reached approximately.
-
Trial of CCC Deputy Chairman Job Sikhala deferred to January 3
The trial of Job Sikhala, deputy.
-
Omega Sipani Hungwe appointed to ZANU PF Politburo as Committee member by President Mnangagwa
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert.
-
Two bouncers arrested and charged with attempted murder after attacking patrons at Harare nightclub
On Unity Day, two bouncers at.
-
Six Murders in Midlands Province Within Eight Days
In the Midlands province, there have.
-
Zimbabwe’s Ban on Raw Lithium Exports a Step Towards Value Addition and Job Creation
Zimbabwe’s recent decision to prohibit the.
-
Civil Servants in Zimbabwe Demand Higher Pay, Reject Ncube’s Offer
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has rejected.