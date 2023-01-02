Three Pedestrians, Including a Child, Killed in Road Traffic Accident

On Saturday, three pedestrians, including a 4-year-old child, were killed in a tragic road traffic accident when an Inter-Africa bus veered off the road and struck them as they stood on the side of the road.

The incident occurred on Zaka-Nyika Road, and the victims were immediately pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased were identified as Mary Gomo (43) from Chihanya village in Zaka, Margaret Chidari (43) and Chelsea Tanatswa Chidari (4) from Fambai Village in Chief Nhema area in Zaka.

In a separate incident on the same day, three people died when a motorist lost control of their vehicle, causing it to crash into a stationary car on the side of the road on Harare-Bulawayo Road. The collision resulted in the death of three passengers in the stationary car, while two others were injured.

