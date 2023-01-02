Young couple arrested for murder and theft

A young couple in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe have been arrested for the alleged murder of their elderly employer, Geneva Sibanda (62). Baron Chiguru (28) and Sheila Ndlovu (29) are accused of striking Sibanda with an axe and disposing of her body in a disused mine shaft.

The couple then reportedly stole various items from the victim, including a vehicle, compressor, lawn mower, refrigerator, stove, and two firearms. Upon receiving a tip-off, police were able to arrest the couple and recover some of the stolen property as well as the weapon used in the crime.

The victim’s body has also been retrieved from the mine shaft.

