Nationwide protests called for in support of imprisoned Job Sikhala

Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician, has called on Zimbabweans to participate in nationwide protests in support of Job Sikhala, the vice national chairperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who is currently being held in Chikurubi Maximum prison.

Ngarivhume stated, “We must come together for a period of nationwide protest for @JobSikhala1. Even if they throw the entire nation in prison, we cannot stand by and watch as they persecute a fellow citizen for their own enjoyment.”

Sikhala was arrested in June of last year after violence occurred at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist, in Nyatsime, Chitungwizwa. Ngarivhume himself has also been arrested in the past, accused of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through illegal means. Sikhala has been denied bail over 10 times.

