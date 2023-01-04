High Court Judge Denies 4th Bail for Jailed CCC Lawmaker Job Sikhala

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala has had his bail appeal denied by High Court judge Justice Samuel Deme. This marks the fourth time that the appeal has been rejected by the High Court. Sikhala is currently imprisoned, accused of inciting public violence at the memorial service for CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area.
In the past, Sikhala has been denied bail due to fears that he may reoffend, as he has previously been arrested on similar charges 63 times without a conviction. The full judgment for the rejection of the bail appeal has not yet been released.
Despite the denial, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has stated: “We won’t stop demanding and fighting for his freedom. He is innocent. Bail is a constitutional right.”
