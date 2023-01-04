Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Denies Ban on Winky D’s Music

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has strongly denied social media reports that it has banned the airplay of Winky D’s latest music, which has been labelled as controversial and anti-government. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the public broadcaster made it clear that it does not discriminate against any music artists and is guided by the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind.
The statement was issued in response to rumors circulating on various social media platforms alleging that Winky D’s songs had been banned on ZBC platforms. The broadcaster stressed that these allegations are unfounded and asked the public to be mindful of the spread of false information.
As a public broadcaster, ZBC is committed to providing diverse programming and promoting inclusivity in the media. It is important that all voices are heard and that no one is unfairly silenced or discriminated against. The corporation will continue to stand by these values and promote a culture of tolerance and respect for all.
more recommended stories
-
Severe rains expected to bring potential flooding to four provinces in Zimbabwe
The Department of Civil Protection in.
-
Zimbabwe’s detention of opposition leader leads to call for exclusion from Commonwealth
Kate Hoey, a member of the.
-
High Court Judge Denies 4th Bail for Jailed CCC Lawmaker Job Sikhala
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker.
-
Parliament to Convene Extraordinary Virtual Session for Delimitation Report
Harare, Zimbabwe – Parliamentarians will come.
-
Zimbabwean Government Group Calls for Ban on Popular Artist Winky D over ‘Divisive’ Lyrics
Winky D is known for his.
-
More than 50,000 Zimbabwean Teachers Plan to Strike Over Low Pay
The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of.
-
Nationwide protests called for in support of imprisoned Job Sikhala
Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician, has.
-
Job Sikhala reveals he has been secretly suffering from severe illness
Incarcerated opposition politician Job Sikhala has.