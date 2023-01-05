Former Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens Striker Rufaro Machingura Passes Away

Former Mighty Warriors and Black Rhinos Queens striker Rufaro Machingura, also known as Mafidi, has died after a long illness, according to the Women Super League.
Machingura was a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy and played a key role in the Mighty Warriors’ qualification for the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the Rio Olympic Games. She first gained recognition in 2011, when she won the golden boot at the Cosafa Women Championships and helped lead Zimbabwe to victory on home soil.
In addition to her success with the national team, Machingura also excelled in the domestic league as a player for Black Rhinos Queens. She was also employed by the Zimbabwe National Army.
Mourning for Machingura is taking place at House Number 4617 Retreat Park in Waterfalls, Harare. The talented forward will be remembered for her contributions to the game of football in Zimbabwe and beyond.
