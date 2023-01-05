Severe rains expected to bring potential flooding to four provinces in Zimbabwe

The Department of Civil Protection in Zimbabwe has issued a warning for citizens to be on high alert for potential flooding as heavy rains are expected in at least four provinces starting this Friday. In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the Meteorological Services Department and the Department of Civil Protection stated that over 65mm of rainfall is expected in the Mashonaland, Manicaland, Midlands, and Masvingo provinces through the weekend.

“The Department of Civil Protection is urging citizens to be on high alert of forecasted torrential rains from Friday 6 through Sunday January 8, 2023 across the country,” the joint statement read. “We also call on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to find ways to disseminate the information to their various communities, in particular all Mashonaland, Manicaland, parts of the Midlands and Masvingo provinces where heavy rains in excess of 65mm are expected in 24 hours.”

The departments have called on all relevant stakeholders and traditional leaders to disseminate the information to their communities and have urged citizens to pay attention to alerts from the Meteorological Services Department as authorities continue to monitor the situation. District Civil Protection Committees have been mobilized nationwide to manage potential flooding in the affected areas.

“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers/streams and stay indoors during the period as the heavy rains may reduce visibility for motorists,” the statement advised. Civil Protection Department Chief Director Nathan Nkomo emphasized the importance of being prepared during the January to March period, which is known for cyclones, and urged people to take necessary precautions to ensure safety. “We need to save lives,” he said. “We always discourage people from crossing whether its water spilling over bridges or flooded rivers. We also discourage people from taking shelter under a tree when it’s raining.”

