Elderly victims of alleged political assault in Zimbabwe under investigation by police

Zimbabwean police are investigating a recent assault on elderly individuals that was caught on video and shared on social media. The attackers, who remain unidentified, appear to have targeted the victims for political reasons. In the video, the elderly victims are heard being questioned about their age, residence, and reason for being at the location where the attack took place.
Activists have expressed concern about the potential for pre-election violence in Zimbabwe, a country with a history of such incidents. Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the main opposition party, has accused the ruling party, Zanu PF, of being behind the attack on his supporters. Zanu PF has not yet commented on the video.
