South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to sanctions against Zimbabwe, saying that they are contributing to the influx of Zimbabwean citizens into South Africa.

During a speech marking the 111th anniversary of the ANC party at a stadium in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa stated: “The ANC supports the calls for the lifting of punitive sanctions against Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Syria, Zimbabwe and elsewhere where such sanctions have been imposed unilaterally and unjustifiably, causing immense suffering and hardship to ordinary citizens of these countries.”

He emphasized the need to rebuild international solidarity networks and strengthen relations on the continent and around the world.

The influx of Zimbabwean immigrants, both documented and undocumented, into South Africa has caused tensions with some South Africans who blame them for taking jobs and driving down wages. There have been incidents of violence in different parts of South Africa in recent years, leading to loss of life.

Ramaphosa also reaffirmed the ANC’s solidarity with the people of Palestine and the right to self-determination for the people of Western Sahara. He stated that the party will continue to strengthen its long-standing bonds with the Polisario Front.

South Africa’s Defence Minister, Thandi Modise, recently revealed that most crime syndicates in the country are not run by South Africans. She also said that the government is often hesitant to criticize foreigners who break South African laws out of fear of being labeled xenophobic.

