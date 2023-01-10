National Railways of Zimbabwe Expresses Concern Over High Frequency of Accidents

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has raised alarm over the increasing number of accidents at rail-level crossing points and on tracks. In the first week of the new year, three incidents have been recorded, with one resulting in a fatality.
The accidents took place in the towns of Hwange, Harare, and Zvishavane. In one incident, a man who was lying on the railway track at Deka Siding in Hwange was run over by a train on New Year’s Day, in what is suspected to be a suicide case. In another incident, a light motor vehicle was damaged when the driver failed to give way to a train at the Kambuzuma Level Crossing in Harare, luckily there were no injuries. On January 2nd, another adult male lost his leg after being hit by a train near Dorset in Zvishavane. He was taken to the Gweru Provincial Hospital.
The NRZ is concerned with the high frequency of accidents despite repeated awareness campaigns. In a statement, the parastatal said, “The NRZ is concerned with the high frequency of accidents occurring on rail-level crossing points and on tracks despite repeated awareness campaigns. A few days into the New Year, three such accidents have already been recorded resulting in one fatality and a serious injury.”
The NRZ is urging the public to be more cautious when using rail-level crossing points and tracks, and to adhere to safety regulations to prevent further accidents from happening. The parastatal is also reminding the public of the importance of checking for oncoming trains before crossing rail-level crossing points, and to never walk or play on tracks.
These incidents highlight the need for continued efforts to raise awareness about railway safety and to reduce the number of accidents. The NRZ is committed to working with the public to ensure the safety of everyone who uses the rail system.
more recommended stories
-
Kariba Dam electricity crisis prompts private talks between Zambia and Zimbabwe leaders
Lusaka, Zambia – Zambian President Hakainde.
-
MDC party demands investigation and justice for assault on CCC supporters in Murehwa
The brutal assault of Citizens Coalition.
-
Zanu PF Denies Responsibility for Attack on Opposition Members in Murewa
Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, has.
-
Bulawayo City Council Issues Warning to Illegal Vendors
A showdown between the Bulawayo City.
-
Suppression of Freedom of Association and Expression in Zimbabwe
I was deeply saddened and disturbed.
-
43-year-old Zimbabwean national arrested for kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery in South Africa
Pretoria, South Africa – A 43-year-old.
-
Destruction and death in Zimbabwe’s Gwanda district as heavy rains and strong winds hit the area
An elderly man has died and.
-
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission presents preliminary delimitation report to National Assembly
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has.