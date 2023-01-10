Police make significant arrest in Murehwa attack on elderly Citizens Coalition for Change supporters

Police have arrested a 67-year-old man, identified as Never Chimutashu, as part of their investigation into a vicious attack on elderly supporters of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Murehwa. Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a national police spokesman, stated that Chimutashu, a resident of Bhunu Village in Ward 4, Murehwa North, where the incident took place, will appear in court on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking to identify and apprehend other suspects in the case.

The police began their investigation after a video emerged of Zanu-PF thugs attacking elderly supporters of the CCC who were holding a meeting at the home of Morris Seremani, 74. The assailants, who reportedly arrived in vehicles bearing the Zanu-PF logo, beat the CCC supporters and filmed the attack. Seremani, his wife Susa, 56, Nyaradzai Chitauro, 52, Sekuru Dongo, 79, Munyaradzi Dongo, 38, Beauty Chikoti, 52, and Chipo Mutizwa, 37, sustained injuries and received medical treatment.

The CCC has accused Zanu-PF, and specifically the party’s Mashonaland East chairman Daniel Garwe, of involvement in the attack. The CCC claims that Chimutashu, who is now in custody, was the local contact person for the attackers and that he led them to the Seremani residence. However, Garwe has denied any involvement in the attack, and Zanu-PF maintains that the attackers are not members of the party.”

