Tragedy Strikes Maun Prison as Zimbabwean Inmate Michael Phuti Dies in Cellmate Altercation

Maun, Botswana – A deadly altercation between two inmates in a prison in Maun, Botswana ended in the tragic death of a Zimbabwean prisoner, Michael Phuti, 31. The incident occurred in the dead of night on Sunday and the Botswana Prison Service (BPS) has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the brawl.

According to BPS spokesperson Senior Superintendent Oagile Kojane, the two inmates, Phuti and Osego Mosetlhane, 36, of Kgaphamadi Wadi in Gantsi, began fighting at around 23:00. Phuti, whose known address in Botswana is Magapatona Ward in Tutume Village, which is about 50km from the Zimbabwe border, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect in the altercation, Mosetlhane, has been taken into custody and officials are working to establish the events that led to the incident.

The BPS has called the incident an “unfortunate” one and has reassured the public that providing a safe environment for prisoners is a top priority. The BPS has said that they will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of all inmates in their care.

The families of the victim and the suspect have been notified, and the BPS extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers and complexities that exist within the prison system and the need for ongoing efforts to maintain safety and security for all inmates and staff.

