The Citizens Coalition for Change Rejects Delimitation Report, Accuses ZEC of Gerrymandering

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party in Zimbabwe has rejected a delimitation report recently released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), stating that the report did not adhere to the country’s constitution.
The 900-page report, which was presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and tabled before parliament, is being contested by both Zanu PF and the CCC. The CCC claims that the ZEC used the 1980 Lancaster House constitution in creating the report, and accuses the commission of manipulating boundaries in favor of the ruling party, a practice known as gerrymandering.
One example cited by the opposition party is the town of BeitBridge, where two constituencies have been divided by a street in the central business district. CCC states that it attempted to engage with the ZEC during the delimitation process, but has been unable to validate the boundaries without access to the electronic voter roll statistics.
ZEC has acknowledged errors in the report and promised to fix them, but the CCC and other opposition parties are calling for a new delimitation process to ensure a fair and free election. The delimitation report remains disputed, raising concerns about the fairness of the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe.
The political situation in the country continues to be complicated, with calls for a fair and transparent electoral process from opposition parties and international observers.
