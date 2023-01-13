Zimbabwe Police Launch Manhunt for Wedza Shooter Who Killed Three

Wedza, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for an unidentified Wedza man who went on a shooting spree, killing three people including the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station on Friday afternoon.

According to ZRP Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspect first approached an apostolic sect where he shot and killed one of the prophets. He then targeted police officers who had reacted to the initial shooting, killing the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station and injuring another officer who is in critical condition. The suspect then went to Mukamba Business Centre and shot and killed a civilian.

The suspect was driving a white Toyota Allion with the license plate number AFW 764. The reason behind the attack is currently unknown.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for information which may immediately lead to the arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in color, registration number AFW 7641,” said Nyathi in a statement.

He also advised the public to approach the suspect with extreme caution if they see him.

This tragic event has shock the community, and the police force is working diligently to find the shooter and bring him to justice. Any information on the suspect’s whereabouts should be reported to the police immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL