Zimbabwe Police Launch Manhunt for Wedza Shooter Who Killed Three

Wedza, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for an unidentified Wedza man who went on a shooting spree, killing three people including the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station on Friday afternoon.
According to ZRP Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the suspect first approached an apostolic sect where he shot and killed one of the prophets. He then targeted police officers who had reacted to the initial shooting, killing the Officer in Charge of Wedza Police Station and injuring another officer who is in critical condition. The suspect then went to Mukamba Business Centre and shot and killed a civilian.
The suspect was driving a white Toyota Allion with the license plate number AFW 764. The reason behind the attack is currently unknown.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urgently appealing for information which may immediately lead to the arrest of a suspect who is driving a Toyota Allion, new shape, white in color, registration number AFW 7641,” said Nyathi in a statement.
He also advised the public to approach the suspect with extreme caution if they see him.
This tragic event has shock the community, and the police force is working diligently to find the shooter and bring him to justice. Any information on the suspect’s whereabouts should be reported to the police immediately.
more recommended stories
-
Zimbabwe’s Readmission to Commonwealth in Doubt as Upcoming Elections Raise Concerns
British Labour Party legislator Sonny Leong.
-
Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference calls for government investigation into politically motivated violence in Murehwa
The Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC).
-
Police Clash with Zanu-PF Youth in Goromonzi Farm Invasion
Yesterday, police and an estimated 1,000.
-
The Citizens Coalition for Change Rejects Delimitation Report, Accuses ZEC of Gerrymandering
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
-
Zimbabwean DJ Fantan Accuses Winky D of Exploiting Young Artists in Controversial Album “Eureka Eureka”
Harare, Zimbabwe – Controversial disk jockey,.
-
Police make significant arrest in Murehwa attack on elderly Citizens Coalition for Change supporters
Police have arrested a 67-year-old man,.
-
Mnangagwa signs bill criminalizing healthcare worker strikes amid ongoing salary dispute
Strike action like this could now.
-
Kariba Dam electricity crisis prompts private talks between Zambia and Zimbabwe leaders
Lusaka, Zambia – Zambian President Hakainde.