Holy Ten’s ‘The Book of Malachi’: A Masterpiece Amidst the Drama

Holy Ten’s new album “The Book of Malachi” is a masterful blend of old-school hip-hop and modern trap beats. The artist’s flow is smooth and effortless, weaving together intricate rhymes and thought-provoking lyrics. The production is top-notch, with each track featuring lush instrumentation and expertly crafted beats.

The album explores themes of religion, politics, and self-empowerment, with Holy Ten delivering his message with a powerful and passionate delivery. The title track “The Book of Malachi” sets the tone for the album with its hard-hitting beats and introspective lyrics. “Book of Malichi featuring Michael Magz is a standout track that showcases Holy Ten’s ability to create a catchy hook and catchy beats. “Aba Father” featuring Epixode is another highlight, with its powerful message of self-empowerment and its uplifting beat.

Overall, “The Book of Malachi” is a solid album that showcases Holy Ten’s talents as a rapper and songwriter. It’s an album that will appeal to both old-school hip-hop fans and fans of modern trap music. If you’re looking for an album that delivers both hard-hitting beats and thought-provoking lyrics, then this is definitely an album worth checking out.

“Zvivindi” is a standout track on the album, with its clever composition and powerful message. The melody and rhythm are truly satisfying, and it’s a track that you’ll find yourself listening to over and over again. The song’s message is uplifting and empowering, and Holy Ten delivers it with a powerful and passionate delivery.

It’s unfortunate that the drama surrounding Holy Ten’s fall out with Winky D has overshadowed the release of this album, as it truly is a masterpiece. Despite this, Holy Ten’s voice is never a let down and he continues to prove himself as a talented and skillful artist. His voice is strong and expressive, and he has a unique ability to connect with the listener on an emotional level.

