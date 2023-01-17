Bulawayo City Council Launches Another City Center Clean-Up Campaign

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe – The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) will this week embark on yet another city center clean-up campaign, as the local authority continues to struggle with collecting garbage.
The clean-up exercise, which will be done in partnership with the Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Environmental Management Agency, will run from Wednesday to Friday from 12 pm to 6 pm.
“The aim is to reduce the risk of waste-related disease outbreaks that can affect all areas in the city due to the centrality of the CBD,” said the council in a statement. “This can be further angered should rains come before the waste has been cleared as the waste will be washed into storm drains and blocked storm drains give rise to flash flooding and increase breeding of mosquitoes and spread of disease.”
A similar campaign was held in September of last year, but uncollected garbage returned shortly after. The council, which is also facing resource constraints, also launched a system to collect refuse at night, but it did not yield the desired results.
Recently, Bulawayo’s health services director, Dr. Edwin Sibanda, was suspended for alleged incompetence over uncollected garbage in the city center.
The BCC’s efforts to rid the city center of illegal informal traders, who are often blamed for breaking council by-laws, were blocked by the government last week.
This campaign highlights the ongoing struggles of the BCC to maintain a clean and safe environment in the city center, and the importance of effective waste management in preventing disease outbreaks.
more recommended stories
-
Costa Machingauta, Budiriro MP, Arrested on Charges of Illegal Meeting
Budiriro Member of Parliament, Costa Machingauta,.
-
22-Seater Bus Carrying 36 Undocumented Zimbabweans Stopped on N1 Highway in South Africa
Polokwane, South Africa – A 22-seater.
-
Navigating the Complexities of Democracy: The Importance of a Strong and United Opposition in Zimbabwe
Democracy is a complex and nuanced.
-
24 CCC Members Denied Bail in Unsanctioned Meeting Case
In a shocking turn of events,.
-
Zimbabwe Police Arrest 25 Members of Opposition Party at Unsanctioned Meeting in Harare Amid Rising Political Tensions
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean police on.
-
Holy Ten’s ‘The Book of Malachi’: A Masterpiece Amidst the Drama
Holy Ten’s new album “The Book.
-
High Court dismisses application by opposition lawmakers over ban on wearing neckties in Zimbabwe’s Parliament
An application by ten opposition lawmakers.
-
Zimbabwe opposition party rejects electoral commission’s delimitation report, calls for redo
Zimbabwe’s opposition party has rejected the.