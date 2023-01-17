Triple Homicide Suspect Jaison Muvevi Extradited to Zimbabwe to Face Charges

HWEDZA, Zimbabwe – The triple homicide suspect, Jaison Muvevi, who allegedly shot and killed three people in Hwedza last Friday before fleeing the country, has been extradited back to Zimbabwe.

Muvevi had skipped the border into Mozambique, where he was arrested by Mozambican police officers after creating more dramatic scenes.

A source close to the investigations confirmed that Muvevi had this afternoon been brought back to Zimbabwe after some formalities had been completed.

Initially, there were fears that he was likely to first appear in a Mozambican court to answer to charges of illegal entry into the country and pointing a firearm at a police officer. However, a team from the CID Homicide Harare managed to negotiate with their counterparts for his repatriation back into the country.

He is currently being interviewed at CID Mutare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would provide more details later, but did confirm that Muvevi is facing a string of charges including three counts of murder and two further charges of attempted murder.

The suspect’s alleged spree began with the shooting of a 62-year-old self-styled prophet, and the motives behind the killings remain unclear.

The case has been closely followed by the public, with many praising the efforts of the police and members of the public who assisted in the capture and extradition of the suspect.

The extradition serves as a reminder of the cooperation and cordial relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the area of security, and the swift action taken to bring a suspect to justice.

