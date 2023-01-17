Winky D Wins Best Male Artist in Southern Africa at All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Zimbabwean musician Winky D has taken home the award for Best Male Artist in Southern Africa at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held in Dakar, Senegal. The 8th edition of the awards, which promote and celebrate African music and musicians, received a record 9,067 entries and featured 382 nominations in 39 categories.

Winky D, whose real name is Wallace Chirumiko, won the award for his hit track “Happy Again” and beat out competition from other nominees including Kabza De Small, Master KG, and Focalist. The artist, who is known for his blend of reggae, ragga, and dancehall, also had a nomination for the Best Artist, Duo or Group in the African Reggae, Ragga, Dancehall category.

The AFRIMA also recognized other big names in the African music industry, with Nigerian artists Burna Boy, WizKid, and Davido taking home awards. Burna Boy emerged as the biggest winner, scooping the awards for Best Act in Africa and Best Album of the Year. Ivorian singer Didi B won the Song of the Year award, and Guinean singer Manamba Kanye won the Best Female Act in West Africa.

Winky D, who has recently been trending for his new album “Eureka”, which features powerful political and social commentary, has solidified his legacy as one of the continent’s finest artists of his generation.

