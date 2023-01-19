Suspended MDC Members Defy Party Directive, Vow to Continue Business Amid Chaos

Seven senior members of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) who were suspended earlier this week have vowed to continue carrying out party business in defiance of the directive, amid ongoing chaos within the party.

The suspended members include Elias Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Gift Konjana, John Nyika, Den Moyo, Edwin Dzambara, and Edwin Kakora. They were suspended for alleged gross misconduct in the build-up to last month’s congress, which was marred by violence.

In a statement, the seven members said that their suspension was null and void and that the recent congress was a non-event. They also stated that, according to the party constitution, the offices of president and national chairman are deemed vacant and that any individual seeking to take on these roles is acting outside of the party’s constitution.

“We, the ‘seven’ as listed below, vow to continue working to uplift the values, principles, and ethos of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) as we engage the grassroots toward a people-driven congress,” the statement read.

Party insiders believe that the move to suspend senior members is an attempt by party leader Douglas Mwonzora to tighten his grip on power. Mwonzora headed to congress unopposed, blocking presidential aspirants like Marara and Mudzuri, drawing the anger of some party members.

The ongoing turmoil within the MDC is a cause for concern among political analysts, who fear that it could weaken the party’s position as a leading opposition force in the country. The party’s leadership is now calling on members to come together and work towards a united front in order to address the ongoing issues and move forward.

