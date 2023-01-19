Zimbabwe Prepares for General Election with Pre-Election Report

Harare, Zimbabwe – The speaker of Zimbabwe’s parliament, on Thursday, presented a pre-election report to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the country prepares for its upcoming general election. According to constitutional tradition, the President receives a briefing from parliament before an election.

The report, which was handed over to President Mnangagwa, will be passed on to the electoral commission for review. The commission has not yet announced a specific date for the vote, but it will be held in either July or August.

The main political parties for the 2023 election are the ruling Zanu-PF and the Citizen’s Coalition for Change led by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa. In the 2018 presidential election, Mnangagwa won 50.8% of the votes, while Chamisa, who was running on the ticket of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance, won 44.3%.

The pre-election report, which covers a wide range of issues including voter registration, campaign financing, and security, is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring a free and fair election. The electoral commission will study and consider the issues raised by parliament before announcing the official date for the vote.

The citizens of Zimbabwe are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the official election date and are looking forward to a peaceful and democratic election process. The international community is also closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe and hopes for a transparent and fair election process.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

