Aston Villa Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba Forced Out in January Transfer Window

Aston Villa manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will be leaving the club during the January transfer window as he is not in his plans. The Zimbabwe international, who turned 28 on Thursday, has yet to make an appearance in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and has been confined to the substitute bench.

The Birmingham-based club has recently been linked with a move for former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is now at French side Olympique Marseilles, to replace Nakamba.

“In other positions as well we are speaking about how we can improve, some players like (Marvelous) Nakamba, I told him to leave,” said Arteta in a pre-match press conference on Thursday, the same day Nakamba was celebrating his 28th birthday.

The Spanish manager also revealed that French midfielder Morgan Sanson could also leave in the current transfer window. “Sanson as well is in the possibility to leave, but Sanson for me is a very good player, he understands very well how we want to play and he has the skill to do it, but he has to play in a team to be consistent, trying to play more and here it’s difficult to give him it – he is as well finding something to leave,” said Arteta.

Arteta’s statement effectively ends any hope Nakamba has of reclaiming his spot in the Aston Villa starting lineup. It is unclear if Nakamba’s departure will be a permanent deal as he has six months left on his contract with the club.

This news has created a buzz among the football community and fans as they speculate about potential replacements for Nakamba and the future of the Aston Villa squad. The transfer window is still ongoing and more updates are expected in the coming days.

