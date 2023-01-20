Breaking News: Zimbabwean Mbira Music Legend Mbuya Stella Chiweshe Passes Away

Harare, Zimbabwe – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zimbabwean Mbira music legend, Mbuya Stella Chiweshe. Chiweshe passed away early Friday morning at her place of residence in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb at the age of 77.

Her passing was confirmed by a close relative, Rector Kandemiviri, who spoke to state media about the musician’s health in recent days. “She wasn’t feeling much well of late, coupled with age. The last time she came kumusha (home) she was saying her days were almost up and as such, she needed to settle back home,” said Kandemiviri.

Mbuya Stella Chiweshe, also known as “Queen of Mbira,” was a trailblazer in the world of Zimbabwean music and a cultural icon in the country. She is known for her unique style of playing the Mbira, a traditional musical instrument of the Shona people, and for her powerful and emotive performances.

Chiweshe’s music has been celebrated both in Zimbabwe and internationally, and she has performed in many countries around the world. She also recorded several albums, including the groundbreaking “Double Check” in 1985, which was the first album by a female Mbira player to be released commercially.

Her passing is a great loss for the music industry and for Zimbabwe. Mbuya Stella Chiweshe will be remembered for her contributions to the culture and for her impact on the lives of many people. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL