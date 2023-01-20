ZEC receives delimitation report recommendations from President Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has handed over the recommendations from Parliament’s delimitation report to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). The President also stated that he will submit his own submissions next week.
ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba stated that the commission will deliberate on the recommendations. The commission will gather to examine all recommendations and decide which to accept and which to reject, compiling their own report to present to the President.
The next election is expected to take place between July 26th and August 24th, with the final delimitation report expected to be gazetted by the end of January or mid-February. Justice Chigumba also explained the plus or minus 20% distribution on constituencies and wards as provided by the constitution, noting that this is the first time that the ZEC is delimitating wards as it was previously done by the local government.
This report is a crucial step in the electoral process as it will determine the boundaries of constituencies and wards before the upcoming election. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring a free and fair electoral process, and the recommendations from President Mnangagwa and the report from the commission will help ensure a smooth election process.
