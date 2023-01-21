Zimbabwe Election 2023: CiZC warns of flawed polls

The CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has raised concerns that the country is not yet ready to hold free, fair, and credible elections in 2023. The organization hosted a meeting with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on January 17, 2023, to discuss the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) Delimitation Process and the overall political environment ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The CSOs noted that issues surrounding the technical aspects and general political environment indicate that the election may be flawed. The CiZC also stated that there is a deliberate effort by the state to establish authoritarianism and move towards a one-party state.

Participants at the meeting also highlighted that the ZEC delimitation process is plagued with irregularities and is part of a broader scheme to rig the election in favor of the ruling party, Zanu PF. The CiZC has called for electoral reform and for the country’s elections to meet the guidelines of the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance.

In light of these concerns, the CiZC has announced that it will be intensifying advocacy campaigns at the regional and international level to push for long-term observer missions ahead of the 2023 elections. The organization hopes that these efforts will ensure that the upcoming elections in Zimbabwe are free, fair, and credible, and that the country’s political climate is conducive to a peaceful and democratic process.

