Independent MP Temba Mliswa criticizes political opportunists ahead of Zimbabwe elections

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has slammed what he calls political opportunists who emerge out of nowhere just before elections, accusing them of taking the electorate for granted. Mliswa, who is a former ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairman, claims that Zimbabwe’s political arena “has become a field of dull people” who don’t care about the welfare of the people. He specifically named Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman and former Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) leader Nkosana Moyo as politicians who have nothing to offer.

In a series of tweets, Mliswa stated that “it’s unfortunate for us as a country when clowns continuously emerge from bushes on the eve of elections and start showering the public with effervescent nonsense about what they will do when they win.” He also criticized the lack of progress and results from the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), calling it a “waste of taxpayers’ money” and filled with people like Chapman.

Mliswa urged serious politicians to focus on maximizing their strengths to provide a formidable alternative and urged the public not to entertain adventurists who have no serious regard for the interests of the people. He emphasized that politics is not a circus and should not be treated as a pastime.

The upcoming elections in Zimbabwe are expected to be held later this year, and the political landscape is becoming increasingly competitive as various parties and candidates jostle for position. The statements made by Mliswa are likely to spark further debate and discussions about the role of political opportunists in the country’s electoral process.

