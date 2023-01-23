School children Tragically Killed in Head-On Collision with Pirate Taxis in Marondera, Zimbabwe

Marondera, Zimbabwe – Tragedy struck on Ruzawi Road in Nyameni, Marondera, as two schoolchildren were killed in a head-on collision between two pirate taxis, also known as mushikashika. The incident occurred when a driver of a Honda Fit attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in a collision with another Honda Fit carrying schoolchildren.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and the injured were taken to Marondera Hospital while the deceased were taken to the mortuary. Mashonaland East Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, stated that he will supply more details of the accident later.

The use of pirate taxis, also known as mushikashika, has been a contentious issue in Zimbabwe, with concerns raised over their safety and compliance with traffic regulations. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by these unregulated taxis and the urgent need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of this tragic accident.

