Zimbabwean actor Chrispen Nyathi rising to the top of South Africa’s entertainment industry

Zimbabwean actor Chrispen Nyathi is making waves in South Africa as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Nyathi, who hails from Bulawayo, has been impressing audiences with his portrayal of Pastor Charleston Ncube on the popular Mzansi Magic drama series “DiepCity.”

The 28-year-old actor has been in the industry for six years, starting out as a background artist in shows like “The Queen” before landing a role on “Ufelani.” One of his earliest breakthroughs came when he landed a feature role in the international movie “Rogue” starring Megan Fox.

Nyathi’s talent and hard work have paid off as he recently won the Viewer’s Choice award for Best Actor at the 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards. He also received the honor of Outstanding Ambassador at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards last year.

But Nyathi isn’t content to rest on his laurels. He has big aspirations to continue making a name for himself internationally and also wants to gain exposure to the Zimbabwean film industry.

“I look forward to penetrating the industry internationally even more. One of the things I also want is to expose myself to the Zimbabwean film industry,” he said.

In addition to his acting career, Nyathi is also a trained stage director and has directed several stage productions in South Africa. He is also a trained voice-over artist and has lent his voice to several commercials and animations.

With his undeniable talent and ambition, Nyathi is sure to continue making a name for himself in the world of entertainment. He is also dedicated to giving back to the community and uses his platform to promote various social and humanitarian causes. He has also been a strong advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with mental health.

With his undeniable talent, ambition, and dedication to giving back, Chrispen Nyathi is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. He is sure to continue making a positive impact both on and off screen.

