Harare Mayor calls for disbandment of ZINARA and road infrastructure management return

HARARE – In a scathing attack on the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA), Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has called for the disbandment of the organization and for the management of road infrastructure to be returned to the council.
During an address at Town House, Mafume placed blame on ZINARA for their mishandling of road repairs and maintenance, stating, “Problems of failure to repair and maintain roads and the attendant infrastructure began when ZINARA took over vehicle licensing and the results are visible on the ground for all to see.”
In an effort to disband the tollgate and other road tax management body, and for the council to take over responsibility for managing levies derived from motorists, Mafume announced plans for the local authority to take legal action against ZINARA. “Council will take ZINARA to court so it can be deconstructed,” he stated.
The mayor highlighted that in the past five years, the City of Harare has received less than $2.5 million per year from ZINARA, out of expectations of around $60 million per year. Furthermore, the municipality has not received any revenue from fuel levy or carbon tax.
This call for the disbandment of ZINARA and for the council to take over management of road infrastructure comes as the country continues to struggle with poor road conditions and lack of maintenance.
