Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Stealing Train Brakes in Harare

A Harare man was recently sentenced to a mandatory 10-year prison term following his conviction for stealing brakes from a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) derailed train. The man, who was not named, was convicted at the Harare Magistrates Court on January 24, 2023.

The NRZ commended the courts for imposing a deterrent penalty for vandals and thieves targeting its infrastructure. “The NRZ would like to urge members of the public to desist from looting goods and commodities at scenes of derailment as the law will take its course on those caught,” the organization stated on Twitter.

In a related case, police in Harare have arrested 10 people on allegations of looting 400kgs of maize worth $72 from a derailed NRZ wagon that had been involved in an accident with a truck at the Sanganai Inn railroad crossing. The NRZ reported that the culprits were apprehended by its Loss Control and Security personnel and handed over to Dzivarasekwa police. All of the stolen maize was recovered.

The NRZ has emphasized that such acts of vandalism and theft are detrimental to the development of the organization and the country as a whole. They have urged the public to respect and comply with the laws and regulations in place to protect the infrastructure and property of the NRZ.

