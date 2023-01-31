Zimbabwe and Belarus Sign Agreements to Enhance Cooperation and Strengthen Ties

HARARE, ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe and Belarus signed eight agreements of cooperation on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening the two countries’ relations in various sectors, including political, economic, mining, agriculture, and disaster risk management.
The agreements include contracts and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the countries’ foreign affairs ministers, a twinning agreement between the cities of Harare and Minsk, and contracts for the supply of Belarusian equipment in Zimbabwe.
During the signing ceremony, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed appreciation to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and announced plans to open embassies in each other’s countries. Belarus opened its embassy in Zimbabwe in July 2022.
President Lukashenko, who is in Zimbabwe for a three-day state visit, aims to boost strong cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.
“The visit by President Lukashenko strengthens, deepens, and consolidates the bilateral relationship between Harare and Minsk. As a result of this, we have agreed to open embassies in each other’s capitals,” President Mnangagwa said.
The agreements signed on Tuesday are expected to enhance cooperation between Zimbabwe and Belarus and further strengthen their already existing ties.
