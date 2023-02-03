Ordinary Level Exam Results Show 2.62% Pass Rate Increase in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has released the results of the 2022 Ordinary Level examination with a 2.62 percent pass rate increase compared to 2021. The pass rate rose from 26.34% in 2021 to 28.96%, as announced by Zimsec board chair, Professor Eddie Mwenje.

Out of the 278,760 candidates who sat for the exams, only 53,169 passed at least five subjects. This is a significant improvement compared to the previous year and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students and their teachers.

Candidates can now access their results on the Zimsec online portal from 3:00 PM on Friday and can collect their result slips from examination centers starting Monday, February 6th. This will give students the opportunity to view their results and plan their next steps accordingly.

“We are thrilled to see the improvement in the pass rate for this year’s Ordinary Level examination,” said Professor Mwenje. “This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the students and teachers, and it is our hope that this trend will continue in the coming years.”

This year’s Ordinary Level examination was conducted under challenging circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the results show that students have risen to the challenge. The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) would like to congratulate all students who sat for the exam and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

For more information, candidates can contact the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) or visit the Zimsec online portal.

