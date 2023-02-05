President Lukashenko Concludes Groundbreaking Foreign Tour with Focus on Defense Issues in Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has recently concluded a foreign tour that took him to the Middle East and Southern Africa, including a state visit to Zimbabwe. During his time in Zimbabwe, the head of state held talks and negotiations on various topics, including defense and security issues.
Press secretary Natalya Eismont shared some details of the meetings, saying that the visit was primarily focused on establishing new contacts, which are expected to yield results in the future. President Lukashenko delivered a speech at a reception hosted by the Zimbabwean government, where he touched upon defense and security issues and spoke of their importance.
The visit to Zimbabwe was also marked by a visit to the stunning Victoria Falls, which were shown in the media and attracted attention for their natural beauty.
With the African continent being seen as a future economic hub, President Lukashenko’s visit to Zimbabwe holds great significance for the country and its future prospects. The visit was widely covered by the media and has generated a lot of interest among the public.
This foreign tour of President Lukashenko is seen as unprecedented, as the head of state rarely travels abroad for such a long time. The fact that he made the trip highlights the importance of the negotiations and talks he had in the UAE and Zimbabwe, and is a testament to the President’s commitment to furthering the interests of the country on the international stage
more recommended stories
-
UK Teacher Recruitment Drive Opens with Revised Eligibility Criteria for Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa
London, UK – The United Kingdom.
-
Zimbabwean Government Offers Help to Return Home for 180,000 ZEP Holders
The Zimbabwean government has extended a.
-
Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa Launches Repatriation Project for ZEP Holders Facing Deportation
Johannesburg, South Africa – The Zimbabwean.
-
Zimbabwe and Belarus Sign Agreements to Enhance Cooperation and Strengthen Ties
HARARE, ZIMBABWE – Zimbabwe and Belarus.
-
CCC Activists in Zimbabwe Granted Bail, Case Raises Fears of Opposition Crackdown
Harare, Zimbabwe – Activists from the.
-
Zimbabwe Government Finalizing Implementation of Free State-Funded Education Policy
The Zimbabwean government is still finalizing.
-
Fadzayi Mahere Denies Intention to Lie in Tweets Alleging Police Killing of Baby
Harare, Zimbabwe – In a case.
-
Former Cop Charged with Multiple Murders, Key Witness in Case to be Released
The state has dropped charges against.