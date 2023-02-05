UK Teacher Recruitment Drive Opens with Revised Eligibility Criteria for Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa

London, UK – The United Kingdom has expanded its teacher recruitment efforts to four new source markets, including Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. The recruitment drive, which is part of the UK’s Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) program, will begin at the start of February this year.

The Department for Education has revised the eligibility criteria for job applicants. Initially, only those who majored in subjects such as Mathematics, Sciences, and some Language Subjects were eligible to apply. However, following the recent amendment, the eligibility criteria have been broadened.

Applicants who are interested in the QTS program can apply through the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA). The UK government aims to provide efficient and consistent service to all applicants and has indicated that subject specialisms required by England’s schools will be prioritized.

It should be noted that some subject eligibility restrictions will apply to Nigeria, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Singapore, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. This restriction is temporary and will be lifted to handle applications as they are received. The UK government has indicated that it will update the affected countries on further steps and other subject specializations will be opened by May 2023.

In addition to the subject eligibility criteria, applicants from Ghana, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, or Zimbabwe must also have a teaching qualification that meets the standard of a level 6 qualification and a bachelor’s degree consisting of at least 50% mathematics, science, or a language (excluding English).

The UK government’s move to expand its teacher recruitment efforts to these four new source markets is a significant step towards ensuring a well-educated and diverse teaching workforce. The government has emphasized its commitment to providing quality education to its students and recognizes the importance of attracting and retaining talented teachers from around the world.

For more information on the QTS program and the eligibility criteria, please visit the UK government’s website.

