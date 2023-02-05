Zambia’s Ruling Party Supports Zimbabwe Opposition Ahead of 2023 Election

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia has voiced its support for Zimbabwe’s main opposition coalition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), ahead of the 2023 elections. UPND, which assumed the presidency of Zambia in August 2021 under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has maintained a stance against Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party and made it clear that it supports CCC.
UPND spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe issued a congratulatory message to CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on the occasion of his 45th birthday, expressing his personal relationship with Chamisa and affirming the party’s support for Zimbabwe’s biggest Zanu-PF rival.
Kalimbwe praised Chamisa as “one of the most kind and guileless people” and emphasized the importance of idealistic contests between ruling parties and opposition in pushing countries forward. He expressed confidence that with Chamisa’s leadership, the region would be steps closer to resolving collective challenges.
Zimbabwe’s harmonized general elections are set to take place in less than five months, with Chamisa set to face Zanu-PF’s Mnangagwa in the ballot. The election outcome will determine the trajectory of the country for the next five years.
more recommended stories
-
Challenging ZANU-PF: The Road Ahead for Zimbabwe’s Opposition in 2023 Elections
As Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023.
-
Independent MP Temba Mliswa criticizes political opportunists ahead of Zimbabwe elections
Norton MP Temba Mliswa has slammed.
-
Zimbabwe’s Challenges: A Look at the Issues Facing the Nation as 2023 Elections Approach
As Zimbabwe approaches the 2023 election,.
-
Zimbabwe Election 2023: CiZC warns of flawed polls
The CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC).
-
ZEC receives delimitation report recommendations from President Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has handed over.
-
MPs’ role in combatting corruption ahead of 2023 Zimbabwe elections
As the 2023 general elections in.
-
Zimbabwe’s Upcoming Election in Jeopardy as Activists Arrested
Amnesty International (AI) has raised concerns.
-
China’s Influence in Zimbabwe’s 2023 Elections: Examining the Relationship
The Chinese presence in Zimbabwe has.