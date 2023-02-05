Zambia’s Ruling Party Supports Zimbabwe Opposition Ahead of 2023 Election

The United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia has voiced its support for Zimbabwe’s main opposition coalition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), ahead of the 2023 elections. UPND, which assumed the presidency of Zambia in August 2021 under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has maintained a stance against Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party and made it clear that it supports CCC.

UPND spokesperson Joseph Kalimbwe issued a congratulatory message to CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on the occasion of his 45th birthday, expressing his personal relationship with Chamisa and affirming the party’s support for Zimbabwe’s biggest Zanu-PF rival.

Kalimbwe praised Chamisa as “one of the most kind and guileless people” and emphasized the importance of idealistic contests between ruling parties and opposition in pushing countries forward. He expressed confidence that with Chamisa’s leadership, the region would be steps closer to resolving collective challenges.

Zimbabwe’s harmonized general elections are set to take place in less than five months, with Chamisa set to face Zanu-PF’s Mnangagwa in the ballot. The election outcome will determine the trajectory of the country for the next five years.

