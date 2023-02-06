Poptain’s Message in “Pfau Pfau” a work of genius; music review

It took me two years to come across this song and boy! I was amazed not only by the performance but amazed by the depth of message in Poptain’s Pfau Pfau.

In this lamentation Zimbabwean musician Poptain has once again showed his musical prowess.

The song, which explores the themes of loss and grief brought on by death, is a lyrical masterpiece that is both touching and memorable. Poptain’s performance in the music video is nothing short of stunning, showcasing his ability to bring depth and emotion to his music.

In “Pfau Pfau”, Poptain delves into the universal experience of losing a loved one and the confusing and overwhelming thoughts that come with it. Through his lyrics and music, he manages to capture the essence of this difficult topic and delivers a performance that is both genuine and impactful.

Poptain’s music blends various genres, including hip hop, Afro-pop, and traditional Zimbabwean music, to create a unique sound that has earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim. He is considered to be one of the most talented and innovative musicians in Zimbabwe and continues to release successful albums and singles.

Overall, “Pfau Pfau” is a must-listen for fans of Poptain and those who appreciate thought-provoking and impactful music. Check out Poptain’s official website or social media pages to learn more about his discography, tour dates, and other news.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON SOCIAL