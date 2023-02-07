CCC Leader Nelson Chamisa Predicted to Win 2023 Election with 53% of the Vote

London – A recent election survey conducted by SABI Strategy on behalf of the Brenthurst Foundation has revealed that Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Citizens’ convergence coalition (CCC), is predicted to win 53% of the vote in the 2023 election, compared to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 40%.
The survey was conducted through a 15-minute phone questionnaire answered by 1,000 respondents. The results were analyzed and a full report was released, which is now available for the public to view.
According to the report, 52% of respondents stated that they would vote for the CCC, while only 40% said they would vote for the ruling party, Zanu-PF. The results of the survey show a significant shift in support towards the CCC, signaling a change in the political landscape of the country.
In terms of effective governance, the survey also revealed that the CCC is favored by a significant number of respondents. 47% of those surveyed stated that they believed the CCC would govern more effectively, compared to 33% who favored Zanu-PF.
These results are a clear indication of the changing views and opinions of the public towards the political parties and their leaders. The CCC has been gaining traction and support, and these results show that they are a major player in the upcoming election.
The public is encouraged to read the full report and form their own opinions on the election and the parties involved. The results of this survey will surely be a major factor in the 2023 election, and the outcome will have a significant impact on the future of the country.
